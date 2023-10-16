How to Watch the Capitals vs. Flames Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 16
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Calgary Flames and Washington Capitals (each coming off a loss in its most recent game) will meet on Monday at Capital One Arena in Washington.
You can turn on ESPN+ and MNMT to catch the action as the Capitals try to knock off the Flames.
Flames Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
Capitals vs Flames Additional Info
|Flames vs Capitals Odds/Over/Under
|Flames vs Capitals Prediction
|Flames vs Capitals Betting Trends & Stats
Capitals Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Capitals' total of 261 goals conceded (3.2 per game) was 18th in the NHL.
- The Capitals' 253 goals last season (3.1 per game) ranked them 20th in the NHL.
- Their -8 goal differential was 20th in the league.
- The Capitals had 52 power-play goals (on 245 chances), 16th in the NHL.
- The Capitals had the NHL's 16th-ranked power-play percentage (21.22%).
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alexander Ovechkin
|73
|42
|33
|75
|52
|31
|44.4%
|Dylan Strome
|81
|23
|42
|65
|42
|45
|48.8%
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|81
|12
|43
|55
|63
|43
|47.5%
|T.J. Oshie
|58
|19
|16
|35
|26
|44
|46.1%
|Rasmus Sandin
|71
|7
|28
|35
|48
|25
|-
Flames Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Flames conceded 247 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 13th in NHL action in goals against.
- The Flames' 258 goals scored last season (3.2 per game) ranked 19th in the league.
- They had the league's 17th-ranked goal differential at +11.
- The 50 power-play goals the Flames recorded last season ranked 18th in the NHL (on 252 power-play chances).
- The Flames' 19.84% power-play conversion rate was 19th in the league.
Flames Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Elias Lindholm
|80
|22
|42
|64
|33
|42
|55.7%
|Nazem Kadri
|82
|24
|32
|56
|50
|34
|47.5%
|Mikael Backlund
|82
|19
|37
|56
|43
|60
|50.9%
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|79
|15
|40
|55
|62
|34
|33.3%
|Rasmus Andersson
|79
|11
|38
|49
|51
|29
|-
