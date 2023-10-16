The Calgary Flames and Washington Capitals (each coming off a loss in its most recent game) will meet on Monday at Capital One Arena in Washington.

Flames Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capitals vs Flames Additional Info

Capitals Stats & Trends (2022)

  • The Capitals' total of 261 goals conceded (3.2 per game) was 18th in the NHL.
  • The Capitals' 253 goals last season (3.1 per game) ranked them 20th in the NHL.
  • Their -8 goal differential was 20th in the league.
  • The Capitals had 52 power-play goals (on 245 chances), 16th in the NHL.
  • The Capitals had the NHL's 16th-ranked power-play percentage (21.22%).

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Alexander Ovechkin 73 42 33 75 52 31 44.4%
Dylan Strome 81 23 42 65 42 45 48.8%
Evgeny Kuznetsov 81 12 43 55 63 43 47.5%
T.J. Oshie 58 19 16 35 26 44 46.1%
Rasmus Sandin 71 7 28 35 48 25 -

Flames Stats & Trends (2022)

  • The Flames conceded 247 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 13th in NHL action in goals against.
  • The Flames' 258 goals scored last season (3.2 per game) ranked 19th in the league.
  • They had the league's 17th-ranked goal differential at +11.
  • The 50 power-play goals the Flames recorded last season ranked 18th in the NHL (on 252 power-play chances).
  • The Flames' 19.84% power-play conversion rate was 19th in the league.

Flames Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Elias Lindholm 80 22 42 64 33 42 55.7%
Nazem Kadri 82 24 32 56 50 34 47.5%
Mikael Backlund 82 19 37 56 43 60 50.9%
Jonathan Huberdeau 79 15 40 55 62 34 33.3%
Rasmus Andersson 79 11 38 49 51 29 -

