Terry McLaurin vs. the Falcons' Defense: Week 6 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Terry McLaurin versus the Atlanta Falcons pass defense and Jessie Bates III is a matchup to watch in Week 6, when the Commanders meet the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. We have stats and insights available for you right here.
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Commanders vs. Falcons Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
Terry McLaurin Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Falcons
|32.1
|6.4
|43
|109
|7.72
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Terry McLaurin vs. Jessie Bates III Insights
Terry McLaurin & the Commanders' Offense
- Terry McLaurin leads his squad with 261 receiving yards on 25 receptions with one touchdown.
- Through the air, Washington has accumulated 1,164 total passing yards (11th in NFL) and 6.1 passing yards per attempt (23rd).
- The Commanders' scoring offense is 17th in the NFL with 21.8 points per game and 17th with 323.8 total yards per contest.
- Washington is airing it out a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking fifth in the NFL with 38.2 pass attempts per contest.
- In the red zone, the Commanders have made 21 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 13th in the league. They pass the ball 50% of the time in the red zone.
Jessie Bates III & the Falcons' Defense
- Jessie Bates III has a team-high three interceptions to go along with 35 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended.
- In terms of passing defense, Atlanta is giving up the eighth-fewest yards in the NFL at 190.8 per game (954 total passing yards against).
- The Falcons are ranked 11th in the NFL in points conceded, at 19.2 per game.
- Atlanta has given up more than 100 receiving yards to one player this season.
- The Falcons have allowed a touchdown pass to six players this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Terry McLaurin vs. Jessie Bates III Advanced Stats
|Terry McLaurin
|Jessie Bates III
|Rec. Targets
|31
|15
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|25
|4
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|10.4
|9
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|261
|35
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|52.2
|7
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|66
|1
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|0
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|1
|3
|Interceptions
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.