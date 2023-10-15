Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell has a difficult matchup in Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons are giving up the eighth-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 190.8 per game.

Howell has compiled 1,349 passing yards this season (269.8 per game), including six passing TDs and six picks. With his legs, Howell has 101 rushing yards (plus one TD) on 15 totes, producing 20.2 rushing yards per game.

Howell vs. the Falcons

Howell vs the Falcons (since 2021): No games

No games No opposing quarterbacks have thrown for 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Atlanta this season.

The Falcons have given up one or more passing touchdowns to five opposing quarterbacks this season.

Atlanta has allowed one player to throw at least two touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Falcons have allowed one opposing player to throw for three or more TD passes in an outing this season.

Howell will play against the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this week. The Falcons give up 190.8 passing yards per game.

The Falcons' defense ranks 16th in the NFL by allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (seven total passing TDs).

Sam Howell Passing Props vs. the Falcons

Passing Yards: 241.5 (-115)

241.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+115)

Howell Passing Insights

Howell has topped his passing yards prop total in three of five opportunities this year.

The Commanders, who are 17th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 65.2% of the time while running 34.8%.

Howell's 7.1 yards per attempt rank 13th in the league.

In four of five games this season, Howell completed a touchdown pass, including multiple TD passes twice.

He has seven total touchdowns this season (63.6% of his team's 11 offensive TDs).

Howell accounts for 50.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 21 of his total 191 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

Sam Howell Rushing Props vs the Falcons

Rushing Yards: 16.5 (-110)

Howell Rushing Insights

Howell has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in three games (60.0%) out of five opportunities.

Howell has one rushing touchdown this year in five games played.

He has two red zone carries for 9.5% of the team share (his team runs on 50% of its plays in the red zone).

Howell's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bears 10/5/2023 Week 5 37-for-51 / 388 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/1/2023 Week 4 29-for-41 / 290 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 6 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 9/24/2023 Week 3 19-for-29 / 170 YDS / 0 TDs / 4 INTs 1 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 9/17/2023 Week 2 27-for-39 / 299 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 9/10/2023 Week 1 19-for-31 / 202 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 2 ATT / 11 YDS / 1 TD

