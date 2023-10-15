Logan Thomas has a tough matchup when his Washington Commanders meet the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Falcons concede 190.8 passing yards per game, eighth-best in the NFL.

Thomas' 25 targets have resulted in 18 catches for 183 yards (45.8 per game) and two scores so far this year.

Thomas vs. the Falcons

Thomas vs the Falcons (since 2021): 1 GP / 7 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 7 REC YPG / REC TD Atlanta has allowed one opposing receiver to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Falcons have surrendered a TD pass to six opposing players this year.

Atlanta has allowed at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The Falcons' defense is ranked 16th in the NFL with seven passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Logan Thomas Receiving Props vs. the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 36.5 (-111)

Thomas Receiving Insights

Thomas, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in three of four games this year.

Thomas has received 13.1% of his team's 191 passing attempts this season (25 targets).

He has been targeted 25 times, averaging 7.3 yards per target (70th in NFL).

Thomas has had a touchdown catch in two of four games this season. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has two total touchdowns this season (18.2% of his team's 11 offensive TDs).

With four red zone targets, Thomas has been on the receiving end of 19.0% of his team's 21 red zone pass attempts.

Thomas' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bears 10/5/2023 Week 5 11 TAR / 9 REC / 77 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 3 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 9/17/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 9/10/2023 Week 1 8 TAR / 4 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

