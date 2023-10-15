When Curtis Samuel suits up for the Washington Commanders in their Week 6 matchup versus the Atlanta Falcons (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Curtis Samuel score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31 if he scores a TD)

Samuel's stat line this year displays 23 catches for 243 yards and one score. He puts up 48.6 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 27 times.

Samuel has had a touchdown catch in one of five games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has one rushing touchdown in five games.

Curtis Samuel Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 5 5 54 0 Week 2 @Broncos 3 3 19 0 Week 3 Bills 4 2 54 0 Week 4 @Eagles 8 7 51 0 Week 5 Bears 7 6 65 1

