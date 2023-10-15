The Washington Commanders (2-3) take a three-game losing streak into a meeting with the Atlanta Falcons (3-2) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The recent betting insights and trends for the Falcons and Commanders can be found below before they play on Sunday.

Commanders vs. Falcons Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Falcons 2.5 42.5 -145 +120

Commanders vs. Falcons Betting Records & Stats

Washington Commanders

The Commanders and their opponents have combined to score more than 42.5 points in three of five games this season.

The average over/under for Washington's contests this season is 41.5, one fewer point than this game's point total.

The Commanders have covered the spread two times in five games with a set spread.

This season, the Commanders have won one out of the three games in which they've been the underdog.

Washington is 1-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.

Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta has an average point total of 42.5 in their contests this year, equal to this game's over/under.

The Falcons have put together a record of 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Falcons have won every time as moneyline favorites this season, going 3-0.

Atlanta has played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

Falcons vs. Commanders Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Falcons 16.6 26 19.2 11 42.5 1 5 Commanders 21.8 17 32 31 41.5 3 5

Commanders vs. Falcons Betting Insights & Trends

Commanders

Washington has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, in its last three contests.

In their past three contests, the Commanders have hit the over twice.

The Falcons have been outscored by 13 points this season (2.6 per game), and opponents of the Commanders have outscored them by 51 points (10.2 per game).

Falcons

Atlanta has not covered the spread and is 1-2 overall over its last three games.

Atlanta's past three contests have not gone over the total.

The Falcons have a -13-point negative scoring differential this season (-2.6 per game). The Commanders also have been outscored, by 51 points (10.2 per game).

Commanders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.5 42 40.8 Implied Team Total AVG 23.8 24 23.5 ATS Record 2-3-0 0-3-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 3-2-0 1-2-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-1 1-1

Falcons Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.5 41 44.8 Implied Team Total AVG 22.8 22 24 ATS Record 1-4-0 1-2-0 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 1-4-0 1-2-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 3-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

