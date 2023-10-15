The Washington Commanders (2-3) take a three-game losing streak into a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons (3-2) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

How to Watch Falcons vs. Commanders

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia TV: CBS

Commanders Insights

The Commanders put up 21.8 points per game, comparable to the 19.2 the Falcons surrender.

The Commanders rack up 323.8 yards per game, 28.6 more yards than the 295.2 the Falcons allow.

Washington rushes for 91 yards per game, 13.4 fewer than the 104.4 Atlanta allows per outing.

The Commanders have turned the ball over 10 times this season, six more turnovers than the Falcons have forced (4).

Commanders Away Performance

The Commanders' average points scored (33) and allowed (33.5) on the road are both higher than their overall averages of 21.8 and 32, respectively.

The Commanders' average yards gained (376.5) and conceded (407) on the road are both higher than their overall averages of 323.8 and 372.2, respectively.

In road games, Washington accumulates 262 passing yards per game and concedes 294. That's more than it gains (232.8) and allows (238.6) overall.

The Commanders' average yards rushing away from home (114.5) is higher than their overall average (91). And their average yards conceded in road games (113) is lower than overall (133.6).

The Commanders' offensive third-down percentage in away games (40.7%) is higher than their overall average (36.7%). Their defensive third-down percentage away from home (33.3%) is lower than overall (41.2%).

Commanders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/24/2023 Buffalo L 37-3 CBS 10/1/2023 at Philadelphia L 34-31 FOX 10/5/2023 Chicago L 40-20 Amazon Prime Video 10/15/2023 at Atlanta - CBS 10/22/2023 at New York - CBS 10/29/2023 Philadelphia - FOX 11/5/2023 at New England - FOX

