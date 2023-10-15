The Washington Commanders' (2-3) injury report has five players listed as they ready for a Sunday, October 15 game against the Atlanta Falcons (3-2). It begins at 1:00 PM at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Commanders are coming off of a loss to the Chicago Bears by the score of 40-20.

The Falcons head into the matchup after winning 21-19 over the Houston Texans in their last outing on October 8.

Washington Commanders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Curtis Samuel WR Finger Full Participation In Practice Charles Leno Jr. OT Finger Full Participation In Practice Christian Holmes CB Hamstring Out Efe Obada DE Knee Questionable Curtis Hodges TE Illness Did Not Participate In Practice

Atlanta Falcons Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jonnu Smith TE Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Kaleb McGary OT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Bud Dupree OLB Wrist Limited Participation In Practice

Commanders vs. Falcons Game Info

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Commanders Season Insights

In terms of total offense, the Commanders rank 17th in the NFL (323.8 total yards per game) and 25th on defense (372.2 total yards allowed per contest).

The Commanders rank 16th in points per game (21.8), but they've been less productive on the other side of the ball, ranking second-worst in the NFL with 32 points allowed per contest.

From an offensive standpoint, the Commanders are compiling 232.8 passing yards per game (12th-ranked). They rank 21st in the NFL on the other side of the ball (238.6 passing yards given up per game).

Washington ranks 24th in the NFL with 91 rushing yards per game on offense, and it ranks 24th with 133.6 rushing yards surrendered per game on defense.

After forcing five turnovers (20th in NFL) and turning the ball over 10 times (27th in NFL) this season, the Commanders own the 26th-ranked turnover margin of -5.

Commanders vs. Falcons Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Falcons (-1.5)

Falcons (-1.5) Moneyline: Falcons (-125), Commanders (+105)

Falcons (-125), Commanders (+105) Total: 42.5 points

