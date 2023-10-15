On Sunday, October 15 at 1:00 PM ET, the Atlanta Falcons will play the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Our computer model projects that the Falcons will earn a victory -- keep scrolling for more info, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

The Falcons are putting up 16.6 points per game on offense this season (27th in NFL), and they are giving up 19.2 points per game (10th) on the defensive side of the ball. The Commanders rank 16th in points per game (21.8), but they've been worse defensively, ranking second-worst in the NFL with 32 points ceded per contest.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Commanders vs. Falcons Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Falcons (-2.5) Over (42.5) Falcons 31, Commanders 14

Commanders Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 45.5% chance of a victory for the Commanders.

Washington has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this season.

The Commanders have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Washington games have gone over the point total three out of five times this season.

Commanders games average 41.5 total points, one fewer than the total for this matchup.

Falcons Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Falcons a 59.2% chance to win.

Atlanta has covered just once in five chances against the spread this season.

The Falcons have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Games featuring Atlanta have hit the over just once this season.

The average point total for Falcons games this season is 42.5, the same as the over/under for this matchup.

Commanders vs. Falcons 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Atlanta 16.6 19.2 23.3 17.7 6.5 21.5 Washington 21.8 32 14.3 31 33 33.5

