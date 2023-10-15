Should you wager on Cole Turner getting into the end zone in the Washington Commanders' upcoming Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Cole Turner score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95 if he scores a TD)

Turner has 82 yards receiving on eight receptions (12 targets), averaging 16.4 yards per game.

Turner, in four games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Cole Turner Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 2 1 17 0 Week 2 @Broncos 2 2 21 0 Week 3 Bills 7 4 35 0 Week 5 Bears 1 1 9 0

