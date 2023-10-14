The European Open is nearing the end in Antwerpen, Belgium, as Yannick Hanfmann competes in a quarterfinal against Stefanos Tsitsipas. Hanfmann's odds to win it all at Lotto Arena are +800, fifth-best in the field.

Hanfmann at the 2023 European Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Hanfmann's Next Match

Hanfmann has reached the quarterfinals, where he will meet Tsitsipas on Friday, October 20 at 1:00 PM ET (after defeating Dominic Thiem 6-4, 5-7, 6-4).

Hanfmann has current moneyline odds of +240 to win his next matchup against Tsitsipas.

Hanfmann Stats

Hanfmann is coming off a 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 win over No. 86-ranked Thiem in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

Through 24 tournaments over the past 12 months, Hanfmann has gone 40-24 and has not won a title.

Hanfmann is 8-8 on hard courts over the past year.

Over the past year (across all court surfaces), Hanfmann has played 64 matches and 23.9 games per match.

In his 16 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Hanfmann has played 26.2 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Hanfmann has been victorious in 24.6% of his return games and 78.0% of his service games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, Hanfmann has won 76.2% of his games on serve and 20.0% on return.

