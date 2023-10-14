Wisconsin vs. Iowa: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
The Wisconsin Badgers (4-1) and Iowa Hawkeyes (5-1) square off with the Heartland Trophy at stake on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers are big favorites, by 10 points. The over/under for the outing is 36.5 points.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Wisconsin vs. Iowa matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Wisconsin vs. Iowa Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Madison, Wisconsin
- Venue: Camp Randall Stadium
Wisconsin vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wisconsin Moneyline
|Iowa Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wisconsin (-10)
|36.5
|-375
|+280
|FanDuel
|Wisconsin (-9.5)
|36.5
|-400
|+300
Wisconsin vs. Iowa Betting Trends
- Wisconsin has covered twice in four matchups with a spread this season.
- The Badgers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10-point favorites.
- Iowa has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover or pushing three times.
- The Hawkeyes have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10-point underdogs.
Wisconsin & Iowa 2023 Futures Odds
|Wisconsin
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+800
|Bet $100 to win $800
|Iowa
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+2500
|Bet $100 to win $2500
