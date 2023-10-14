Week 7 of the 2023 college football season includes five games involving ACC teams. A couple of the best bets on the table for standalone bets or parlay options, according to our computer model, include taking Duke -3 against NC State as a spread bet and wagering on the over/under in the Louisville vs. Pittsburgh matchup.

Best Week 7 ACC Spread Bets

Pick: Duke -3 vs. NC State

Matchup: NC State Wolfpack at Duke Blue Devils

NC State Wolfpack at Duke Blue Devils Projected Favorite & Spread: Duke by 19.1 points

Duke by 19.1 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: October 14

October 14 TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Louisville -7.5 vs. Pittsburgh

Matchup: Louisville Cardinals at Pittsburgh Panthers

Louisville Cardinals at Pittsburgh Panthers Projected Favorite & Spread: Louisville by 19.9 points

Louisville by 19.9 points Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Date: October 14

October 14 TV Channel: The CW

Pick: Miami (FL) +3.5 vs. North Carolina

Matchup: Miami Hurricanes at North Carolina Tar Heels

Miami Hurricanes at North Carolina Tar Heels Projected Favorite & Spread: North Carolina by 1.8 points

North Carolina by 1.8 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: October 14

October 14 TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 7 ACC Total Bets

Over 44.5 - Louisville vs. Pittsburgh

Matchup: Louisville Cardinals at Pittsburgh Panthers

Louisville Cardinals at Pittsburgh Panthers Projected Total: 51.2 points

51.2 points Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Date: October 14

October 14 TV Channel: The CW

Over 43.5 - NC State vs. Duke

Matchup: NC State Wolfpack at Duke Blue Devils

NC State Wolfpack at Duke Blue Devils Projected Total: 47.7 points

47.7 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: October 14

October 14 TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Under 56.5 - Miami (FL) vs. North Carolina

Matchup: Miami Hurricanes at North Carolina Tar Heels

Miami Hurricanes at North Carolina Tar Heels Projected Total: 54.4 points

54.4 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: October 14

October 14 TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)

Week 7 ACC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Louisville 6-0 (3-0 ACC) 36.3 / 17.7 467.3 / 322.8 Florida State 5-0 (3-0 ACC) 42.4 / 21.4 430.2 / 383.4 North Carolina 5-0 (2-0 ACC) 36.6 / 19.0 500.0 / 334.6 Duke 4-1 (1-0 ACC) 32.6 / 11.2 404.2 / 297.2 Georgia Tech 3-3 (2-1 ACC) 30.8 / 29.0 431.2 / 432.0 Clemson 4-2 (2-2 ACC) 32.2 / 19.3 437.3 / 262.7 NC State 4-2 (1-1 ACC) 29.2 / 23.5 354.5 / 338.2 Virginia Tech 2-4 (1-1 ACC) 23.5 / 26.7 342.8 / 354.8 Boston College 3-3 (1-2 ACC) 27.7 / 31.7 393.2 / 371.0 Miami (FL) 4-1 (0-1 ACC) 39.0 / 14.6 505.8 / 268.4 Syracuse 4-2 (0-2 ACC) 33.0 / 19.0 423.0 / 355.0 Wake Forest 3-2 (0-2 ACC) 25.6 / 21.6 389.0 / 338.4 Pittsburgh 1-4 (0-2 ACC) 23.4 / 26.0 308.2 / 301.6 Virginia 1-5 (0-2 ACC) 22.3 / 31.8 348.8 / 379.8

