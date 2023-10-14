ACC opponents match up when the Virginia Tech Hokies (2-4) and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-2) square off on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Lane Stadium.

On offense, Virginia Tech ranks 103rd in the FBS with 342.8 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 54th in total defense (354.8 yards allowed per contest). In terms of points scored Wake Forest ranks 90th in the FBS (25.6 points per game), and it is 44th defensively (21.6 points allowed per game).

Below in this article, we provide you all the info you need to know about how to view this game on ACC Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Blacksburg, Virginia

Blacksburg, Virginia Venue: Lane Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest Key Statistics

Virginia Tech Wake Forest 342.8 (91st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 389.0 (108th) 354.8 (68th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 338.4 (20th) 140.2 (91st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 161.8 (59th) 202.7 (102nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 227.2 (75th) 7 (47th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (91st) 6 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (39th)

Virginia Tech Stats Leaders

Kyron Drones has been a dual threat for Virginia Tech so far this season. He has 722 passing yards, completing 55.4% of his passes and throwing four touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 285 yards (47.5 ypg) on 76 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Bhayshul Tuten has carried the ball 79 times for a team-high 330 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times. He's also tacked on 16 catches for 157 yards (26.2 per game) and two touchdowns via the pass.

Jaylin Lane's 239 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 29 times and has totaled 18 catches and three touchdowns.

Da'Quan Felton has put together a 209-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 14 passes on 36 targets.

Dae'Quan Wright has been the target of 27 passes and compiled 14 grabs for 162 yards, an average of 27.0 yards per contest.

Wake Forest Stats Leaders

Mitch Griffis leads Wake Forest with 1,136 yards on 91-of-152 passing with nine touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 64 rushing yards (12.8 ypg) on 64 carries.

Demond Claiborne has carried the ball 82 times for 371 yards, with three touchdowns.

Justice Ellison has racked up 45 carries and totaled 253 yards.

Jahmal Banks' 331 receiving yards (66.2 yards per game) are a team high. He has 32 receptions on 45 targets with three touchdowns.

Taylor Morin has 19 receptions (on 30 targets) for a total of 248 yards (49.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Wesley Grimes has racked up 240 reciving yards (48.0 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Virginia Tech or Wake Forest gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.