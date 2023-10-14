St. Thomas (MN), Davidson, Week 7 Pioneer League Football Power Rankings
Looking at the schools in the Pioneer League, who are the top teams in the conference going into Week 7 of the college football season? In this week's power rankings, which can be found below, we take a look at each team and how they stack up.
Pioneer League Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. St. Thomas (MN)
- Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 8-2
- Overall Rank: 73rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 66th
- Last Game: W 17-10 vs Butler
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Drake
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Davidson
- Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 7-2
- Overall Rank: 74th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 128th
- Last Game: W 55-33 vs San Diego
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Butler
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel:
3. Butler
- Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 7-2
- Overall Rank: 79th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 101st
- Last Game: L 17-10 vs St. Thomas (MN)
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Davidson
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel:
4. Drake
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 6-4
- Overall Rank: 88th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 34th
- Last Game: W 20-14 vs Valparaiso
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: St. Thomas (MN)
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Morehead State
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 4-6
- Overall Rank: 103rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 116th
- Last Game: W 31-7 vs Dayton
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Valparaiso
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Stetson
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 3-6
- Overall Rank: 105th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 91st
- Last Game: W 28-24 vs Presbyterian
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: BYE
7. Presbyterian
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 4-6
- Overall Rank: 116th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 122nd
- Last Game: L 28-24 vs Stetson
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Dayton
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Valparaiso
- Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 1-8
- Overall Rank: 118th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 93rd
- Last Game: L 20-14 vs Drake
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Morehead State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. San Diego
- Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 1-9
- Overall Rank: 121st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 123rd
- Last Game: L 55-33 vs Davidson
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Marist
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Marist
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 4-7
- Overall Rank: 122nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 113th
- Last Game: L 16-0 vs Columbia
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: San Diego
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. Dayton
- Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 0-9
- Overall Rank: 127th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 112th
- Last Game: L 31-7 vs Morehead State
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Presbyterian
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
