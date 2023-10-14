The No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-2) will have their 15th-ranked scoring defense on display versus the No. 10 USC Trojans (6-0) and the No. 1 scoring offense in college football, on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The Fighting Irish are favored by only 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 62.5 in the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Notre Dame vs. USC matchup.

Notre Dame vs. USC Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: South Bend, Indiana
  • Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

Notre Dame vs. USC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Notre Dame Moneyline USC Moneyline
BetMGM Notre Dame (-2.5) 62.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Notre Dame (-2.5) 62.5 -134 +112 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 7 Odds

Notre Dame vs. USC Betting Trends

  • Notre Dame has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing three times.
  • The Fighting Irish have been favored by 2.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in four of those games.
  • USC has won two games against the spread this year.

Notre Dame & USC 2023 Futures Odds

Notre Dame
To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000
USC
To Win the National Champ. +2200 Bet $100 to win $2200
To Win the Pac-12 +250 Bet $100 to win $250

