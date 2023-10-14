The Norfolk State Spartans (2-3) visit the Tennessee State Tigers (3-2) at Hale Stadium on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

While Tennessee State ranks 102nd in total defense with 408.2 yards allowed per game, the team's offensive unit has been slightly less successful, ranking 24th-worst (292.4 yards per game). Norfolk State ranks 66th with 344.4 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 48th with 336.4 total yards allowed per contest on defense.

Norfolk State vs. Tennessee State Game Info

Norfolk State vs. Tennessee State Key Statistics

Norfolk State Tennessee State 344.4 (82nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 292.4 (109th) 336.4 (36th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 408.2 (77th) 197.8 (19th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 124.8 (82nd) 146.6 (109th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 167.6 (95th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Norfolk State Stats Leaders

Otto Kuhns leads Norfolk State with 678 yards on 57-of-112 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 179 rushing yards (35.8 ypg) on 36 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, X'Zavion Evans, has carried the ball 49 times for 278 yards (55.6 per game).

Kevon King has run for 182 yards across 35 carries.

Andre Pegues' 212 receiving yards (42.4 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 13 receptions on 15 targets with two touchdowns.

Aaron Moore has 12 receptions (on 12 targets) for a total of 172 yards (34.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Jayden Homuth has racked up 110 reciving yards (22 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Tennessee State Stats Leaders

Draylen Ellis has thrown for 538 yards (107.6 ypg) to lead Tennessee State, completing 49.5% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes compared to one interception this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 52 rushing yards on 25 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Jalen Rouse has 197 rushing yards on 58 carries with one touchdown.

This season, Jordan Gant has carried the ball 46 times for 178 yards (35.6 per game) and three touchdowns.

Chevalier Brenson's leads his squad with 188 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 16 receptions (out of 14 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Dayron Johnson has reeled in 16 passes while averaging 31.4 yards per game.

Dashon Davis has a total of 145 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in seven passes and scoring one touchdown.

