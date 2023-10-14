Our projection model predicts the Tennessee State Tigers will take down the Norfolk State Spartans on Saturday, October 14 at 6:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Hale Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Norfolk State vs. Tennessee State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Tennessee State (-0.8) 44.7 Tennessee State 23, Norfolk State 22

Week 7 MEAC Predictions

Norfolk State Betting Info (2022)

The Spartans won just two games against the spread last year.

A total of seven of Spartans games last year hit the over.

Tennessee State Betting Info (2023)

The Tigers have posted two wins against the spread this year.

The Tigers have had one game (out of four) go over the total this year.

Spartans vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee State 18.2 27 27 25 13.3 32 Norfolk State 22.2 27.8 25 30.5 20.3 26

