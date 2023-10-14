The Monmouth Hawks (2-3) hit the road for a CAA showdown against the Hampton Pirates (3-2) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Kessler Stadium.

Monmouth is totaling 32.4 points per game on offense (26th in the FCS), and ranks 74th on the other side of the ball with 29.0 points allowed per game. Hampton's offense has been consistently moving the chains, piling up 425.4 total yards per contest (19th-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 75th by allowing 368.4 total yards per game.

Hampton vs. Monmouth Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: West Long Branch, New Jersey

West Long Branch, New Jersey Venue: Kessler Stadium

Hampton vs. Monmouth Key Statistics

Hampton Monmouth 425.4 (35th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 426.6 (34th) 368.4 (56th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360.0 (44th) 249.4 (7th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 162.8 (39th) 176.0 (86th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 263.8 (17th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Hampton Stats Leaders

Christofer Zellous has thrown for 880 yards (176.0 per game) while completing 58.5% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 297 yards with six touchdowns.

Elijah Burris has rushed 64 times for 542 yards, with two touchdowns.

Darran Butts has run for 443 yards across 69 carries, scoring four touchdowns.

Romon Copeland has racked up 222 receiving yards on 13 catches to pace his squad so far this season.

Paul Woods has 17 receptions (on 21 targets) for a total of 199 yards (39.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

TK Paisant has racked up 120 reciving yards (24.0 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Monmouth Stats Leaders

Marquez McCray has recorded 1,264 yards (252.8 ypg) on 109-of-172 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Jaden Shirden has carried the ball 116 times for a team-high 536 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times. He's also tacked on 12 catches for 86 yards (17.2 per game) and one touchdown via the pass.

This season, Sone Ntoh has carried the ball 23 times for 243 yards (48.6 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Dymere Miller's team-leading 526 yards as a receiver have come on 42 catches (out of 50 targets) with four touchdowns.

Assanti Kearney has caught 17 passes while averaging 52.2 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

TJ Speight's 14 catches are good enough for 126 yards.

