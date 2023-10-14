Georgia vs. Vanderbilt: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (6-0) and the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-5) will meet in a matchup of SEC teams on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at FirstBank Stadium. The Commodores will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, oddsmakers have them as 31.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the outing.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia vs. Vanderbilt matchup in this article.
Georgia vs. Vanderbilt Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: FirstBank Stadium
Georgia vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Moneyline
|Vanderbilt Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia (-31.5)
|55.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Georgia (-31.5)
|55.5
|-
|-
Georgia vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends
- Georgia has won just one game against the spread this season.
- The Bulldogs have been favored by 31.5 points or more this season three times and failed to cover in all three.
- Vanderbilt is winless against the spread this year (0-7-0).
Georgia & Vanderbilt 2023 Futures Odds
|Georgia
|To Win the National Champ.
|+250
|Bet $100 to win $250
|To Win the SEC
|-125
|Bet $125 to win $100
|Vanderbilt
|To Win the SEC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
