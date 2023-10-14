Week 7 of the college football season is here. To see how every ACC team stacks up against the rest of the conference, take a look at our power rankings below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

ACC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Duke

  • Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 8-3
  • Odds to Win ACC: +1400
  • Overall Rank: 9th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 42nd
  • Last Game: L 21-14 vs Notre Dame

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Duke jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: NC State
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

2. Florida State

  • Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 11-0
  • Odds to Win ACC: -175
  • Overall Rank: 11th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 72nd
  • Last Game: W 39-17 vs Virginia Tech

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Florida State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: Syracuse
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

3. Louisville

  • Current Record: 6-0 | Projected Record: 10-1
  • Odds to Win ACC: +600
  • Overall Rank: 16th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 47th
  • Last Game: W 33-20 vs Notre Dame

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Louisville jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ Pittsburgh
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel:

4. Miami (FL)

  • Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 8-3
  • Odds to Win ACC: +1400
  • Overall Rank: 20th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 76th
  • Last Game: L 23-20 vs Georgia Tech

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Miami (FL) jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ North Carolina
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

5. North Carolina

  • Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 9-2
  • Odds to Win ACC: +500
  • Overall Rank: 21st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 78th
  • Last Game: W 40-7 vs Syracuse

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find North Carolina jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: Miami (FL)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

6. Clemson

  • Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 7-4
  • Odds to Win ACC: +2000
  • Overall Rank: 26th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 27th
  • Last Game: W 17-12 vs Wake Forest

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Clemson jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: BYE

7. Georgia Tech

  • Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 5-6
  • Odds to Win ACC: +25000
  • Overall Rank: 47th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 7th
  • Last Game: W 23-20 vs Miami (FL)

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Georgia Tech jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: BYE

8. NC State

  • Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 5-6
  • Odds to Win ACC: +8000
  • Overall Rank: 61st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 46th
  • Last Game: W 48-41 vs Marshall

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find NC State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ Duke
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

9. Syracuse

  • Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 6-5
  • Odds to Win ACC: +15000
  • Overall Rank: 64th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 83rd
  • Last Game: L 40-7 vs North Carolina

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Syracuse jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ Florida State
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

10. Virginia Tech

  • Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 5-7
  • Odds to Win ACC: +20000
  • Overall Rank: 74th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 51st
  • Last Game: L 39-17 vs Florida State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Virginia Tech jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: Wake Forest
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

11. Wake Forest

  • Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 3-8
  • Odds to Win ACC: +25000
  • Overall Rank: 75th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 88th
  • Last Game: L 17-12 vs Clemson

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Wake Forest jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ Virginia Tech
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

12. Boston College

  • Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 5-6
  • Odds to Win ACC: +100000
  • Overall Rank: 76th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 59th
  • Last Game: W 27-24 vs Army

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Boston College jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: BYE

13. Pittsburgh

  • Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 0-11
  • Odds to Win ACC: +25000
  • Overall Rank: 98th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 21st
  • Last Game: L 38-21 vs Virginia Tech

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Pittsburgh jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: Louisville
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel:

14. Virginia

  • Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 0-11
  • Odds to Win ACC: +50000
  • Overall Rank: 101st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 12th
  • Last Game: W 27-13 vs William & Mary

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Virginia jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: BYE

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.