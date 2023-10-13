Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Surry County, Virginia this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Surry County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Surry County High School at Windsor High School