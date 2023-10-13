Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Smyth County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Smyth County, Virginia this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Smyth County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Northwood High School at Holston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Damascus, VA
- Conference: Hogoheegee
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rural Retreat High School at Chilhowie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Chilhowie, VA
- Conference: Hogoheegee
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tazewell High School at Marion Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Marion, VA
- Conference: Southwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
