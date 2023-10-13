Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Roanoke County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Roanoke County, Virginia this week, we've got you covered.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Roanoke County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Lord Botetourt High School at William Byrd High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Vinton, VA
- Conference: Blue Ridge
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Christiansburg High School at Hidden Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- Conference: River Ridge
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cave Spring High School at Patrick Henry High School - Roanoke
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- Conference: River Ridge
- How to Stream: Watch Here
William Fleming High School at Northside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- Conference: Blue Ridge
- How to Stream: Watch Here
