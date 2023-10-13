The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Roanoke County, Virginia this week, we've got you covered.

    • Roanoke County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Lord Botetourt High School at William Byrd High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Vinton, VA
    • Conference: Blue Ridge
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Christiansburg High School at Hidden Valley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Roanoke, VA
    • Conference: River Ridge
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cave Spring High School at Patrick Henry High School - Roanoke

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Roanoke, VA
    • Conference: River Ridge
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    William Fleming High School at Northside High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Roanoke, VA
    • Conference: Blue Ridge
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

