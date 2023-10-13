The Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals take the ice at Capital One Arena on Friday, October 13 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our pick for which squad will emerge victorious in Friday's hockey action.

Capitals vs. Penguins Predictions for Friday

Our computer projection model for this encounter expects a final result of Capitals 4, Penguins 3.

Moneyline Pick: Capitals (+100)

Capitals (+100) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Capitals (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Capitals vs Penguins Additional Info

Capitals Splits and Trends

The Capitals (35-37-10 overall) posted a record of 8-10-18 in contests that needed OT last season.

In the 24 games Washington played that were decided by one goal, it picked up 28 points.

In 12 games last season when the Capitals ended up with only one goal, they picked up three points (1-10-1).

Washington accumulated eight points (2-18-4) when scoring a pair of goals last season.

The Capitals scored three or more goals 44 times, accumulating 69 points (32-7-5).

Last season Washington scored a lone power-play goal in 32 games, posting a record of 16-12-4.

When outshooting its opponent last season, Washington was 21-14-2 (44 points).

The Capitals' opponents had more shots in 40 games last season. The Capitals went 11-21-8 in those games (30 points).

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 16th 3.18 Goals Scored 3.09 20th 19th 3.21 Goals Allowed 3.18 18th 4th 34.4 Shots 31.1 17th 25th 32.8 Shots Allowed 31.1 16th 14th 21.72% Power Play % 21.22% 16th 16th 79.09% Penalty Kill % 81.86% 11th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Capitals vs. Penguins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, October 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, October 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.