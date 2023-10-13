Capitals vs. Penguins Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 13
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals take the ice at Capital One Arena on Friday, October 13 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our pick for which squad will emerge victorious in Friday's hockey action.
Capitals vs. Penguins Predictions for Friday
Our computer projection model for this encounter expects a final result of Capitals 4, Penguins 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Capitals (+100)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Capitals (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Capitals vs Penguins Additional Info
Capitals Splits and Trends
- The Capitals (35-37-10 overall) posted a record of 8-10-18 in contests that needed OT last season.
- In the 24 games Washington played that were decided by one goal, it picked up 28 points.
- In 12 games last season when the Capitals ended up with only one goal, they picked up three points (1-10-1).
- Washington accumulated eight points (2-18-4) when scoring a pair of goals last season.
- The Capitals scored three or more goals 44 times, accumulating 69 points (32-7-5).
- Last season Washington scored a lone power-play goal in 32 games, posting a record of 16-12-4.
- When outshooting its opponent last season, Washington was 21-14-2 (44 points).
- The Capitals' opponents had more shots in 40 games last season. The Capitals went 11-21-8 in those games (30 points).
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Penguins Rank
|Penguins AVG
|Capitals AVG
|Capitals Rank
|16th
|3.18
|Goals Scored
|3.09
|20th
|19th
|3.21
|Goals Allowed
|3.18
|18th
|4th
|34.4
|Shots
|31.1
|17th
|25th
|32.8
|Shots Allowed
|31.1
|16th
|14th
|21.72%
|Power Play %
|21.22%
|16th
|16th
|79.09%
|Penalty Kill %
|81.86%
|11th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Capitals vs. Penguins Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Friday, October 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.