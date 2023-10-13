We have 2023 high school football competition in Montgomery County, Virginia this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

    • Montgomery County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Auburn High School at Fort Chiswell High School

    • Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Max Meadows, VA
    • Conference: Mountain Empire
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bath County High School at Eastern Montgomery High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Elliston, VA
    • Conference: Pioneer
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Pulaski County High School at Blacksburg High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Blacksburg, VA
    • Conference: River Ridge
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Christiansburg High School at Hidden Valley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Roanoke, VA
    • Conference: River Ridge
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

