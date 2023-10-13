Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fredericksburg County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Fredericksburg County, Virginia this week. Details on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.
Fredericksburg County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
North Stafford High School at Stafford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- Conference: Commonwealth
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Culpeper County High School at Chancellor High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- Conference: Battlefield
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Colonial Forge High School at Riverbend High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- Conference: Commonwealth
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Courtland High School at James Monroe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- Conference: Battlefield
- How to Stream: Watch Here
