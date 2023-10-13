This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Fairfax County, Virginia. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

  • Richmond County
  • Hanover County

    • Fairfax County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    W. T. Woodson High School at James W Robinson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Fairfax, VA
    • Conference: District 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Oakton High School at South Lakes High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Reston, VA
    • Conference: District 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    West Springfield High School at West Potomac High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Alexandria, VA
    • Conference: District 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Centreville High School at Westfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Chantilly, VA
    • Conference: District 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Alexandria City High School at Lake Braddock High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Burke, VA
    • Conference: District 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Edison High School at Annandale High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Annandale, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Justice High School at Lewis High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Springfield, VA
    • Conference: District 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    McLean High School at Herndon High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 14
    • Location: Herndon, VA
    • Conference: District 2
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.