This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Fairfax County, Virginia. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Fairfax County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Friday

W. T. Woodson High School at James W Robinson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Fairfax, VA

Fairfax, VA Conference: District 4

District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Oakton High School at South Lakes High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Reston, VA

Reston, VA Conference: District 1

District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

West Springfield High School at West Potomac High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Alexandria, VA

Alexandria, VA Conference: District 4

District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Centreville High School at Westfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Chantilly, VA

Chantilly, VA Conference: District 1

District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Alexandria City High School at Lake Braddock High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Burke, VA

Burke, VA Conference: District 4

District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Edison High School at Annandale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Annandale, VA

Annandale, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Justice High School at Lewis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Springfield, VA

Springfield, VA Conference: District 5

District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

McLean High School at Herndon High School