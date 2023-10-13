Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Culpeper County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Culpeper County, Virginia? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Culpeper County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Culpeper County High School at Chancellor High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- Conference: Battlefield
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastern View High School at Spotsylvania High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Spotsylvania, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
