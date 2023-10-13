Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Charlottesville County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Charlottesville County, Virginia this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Charlottesville County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Rappahannock County High School at Covenant School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Charlottesville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Monticello High School at Albemarle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Charlottesville, VA
- Conference: Jefferson
- How to Stream: Watch Here
