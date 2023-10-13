Capitals vs. Penguins: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 13
Friday will feature an NHL outing between the road favorite Pittsburgh Penguins (0-1, -120 on the moneyline to win) and the Washington Capitals (0-0-0, +100 moneyline odds) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.
Capitals vs. Penguins Game Info
- When: Friday, October 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
Capitals vs. Penguins Total and Moneyline
Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Penguins Moneyline
|Capitals Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-120
|+100
|6.5
Capitals vs. Penguins Betting Trends
- The Penguins have been listed as a moneyline favorite only one time this season (they lost).
- Pittsburgh has had moneyline odds of -120 or shorter once this season, and lost.
- Washington has not been a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +100 odds on them winning this game.
