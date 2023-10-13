Friday will feature an NHL outing between the road favorite Pittsburgh Penguins (0-1, -120 on the moneyline to win) and the Washington Capitals (0-0-0, +100 moneyline odds) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Capitals vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Friday, October 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, October 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Capitals vs. Penguins Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Penguins Moneyline Capitals Moneyline Total BetMGM -120 +100 6.5 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Capitals vs. Penguins Betting Trends

The Penguins have been listed as a moneyline favorite only one time this season (they lost).

Pittsburgh has had moneyline odds of -120 or shorter once this season, and lost.

Washington has not been a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +100 odds on them winning this game.

