The Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals hit the ice at Capital One Arena on Friday, October 13 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can turn on ESPN+ and Hulu to see the Capitals try to take down the Penguins.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, October 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, October 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Capitals vs Penguins Additional Info

Capitals Stats & Trends (2022)

The Capitals gave up 3.2 goals per game (261 in total), 18th in the league.

The Capitals had 253 goals last season (3.1 per game), 20th in the league.

With a goal differential of -8, they were 20th in the league.

The Capitals had 52 power-play goals (16th in NHL) on 245 chances.

The Capitals scored on 21.22% of their power plays, No. 16 in the league.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alexander Ovechkin 73 42 33 75 52 31 44.4% Dylan Strome 81 23 42 65 42 45 48.8% Evgeny Kuznetsov 81 12 43 55 63 43 47.5% T.J. Oshie 58 19 16 35 26 44 46.1% Rasmus Sandin 71 7 28 35 48 25 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Penguins Stats & Trends (2022)

Defensively, the Penguins allowed 263 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 19th in NHL action.

The Penguins' 261 goals scored last season (3.2 per game) ranked 16th in the league.

Their goal differential (-2) ranked 18th in the league.

The 63 power-play goals the Penguins put up last season were eighth-best in the NHL (on 290 power-play chances).

The Penguins had the league's 14th-ranked power-play conversion rate (21.72%).

Penguins Key Players