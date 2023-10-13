The injury report for the Washington Capitals (0-0-0) ahead of their game against the Pittsburgh Penguins (0-1) currently has two players on it. The matchup is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET on Friday, October 13.

Washington Capitals Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Joel Edmundson D Out Hand Max Pacioretty LW Out Achilles

Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Mark Pysyk D Out Lower Body

Capitals vs. Penguins Game Info

Game Day: Friday, October 13, 2023

Friday, October 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: Capital One Arena

Capitals Season Insights (2022-23)

The Capitals had 253 goals last season (3.1 per game), 20th in the league.

Washington gave up 3.2 goals per game (261 in total), 18th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -8, they were 20th in the league.

Penguins Season Insights (2022-23)

The Penguins ranked 16th in the NHL last season with 261 goals scored (3.2 per game).

Pittsburgh gave up 263 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in NHL action in goals against.

Their goal differential (-2) ranked 18th in the league.

Capitals vs. Penguins Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Penguins (-120) Capitals (+100) 6.5

