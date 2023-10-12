Orlando Arcia vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 4
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Thursday, Orlando Arcia (.222 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 8:07 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 4 of the NLDS. The Phillies are holding a 2-1 series lead.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, October 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is batting .264 with 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 39 walks.
- Arcia has gotten a hit in 84 of 141 games this year (59.6%), with more than one hit on 36 occasions (25.5%).
- He has gone deep in 17 games this season (12.1%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Arcia has picked up an RBI in 45 games this season (31.9%), with two or more RBI in 18 of those contests (12.8%).
- In 36.9% of his games this year (52 of 141), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (9.2%) he has scored more than once.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|67
|.255
|AVG
|.273
|.317
|OBP
|.325
|.397
|SLG
|.442
|18
|XBH
|24
|8
|HR
|9
|34
|RBI
|31
|56/20
|K/BB
|46/19
|1
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez gets the start for the Phillies, his 23rd of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.18 ERA and 119 strikeouts through 125 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the left-hander threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while surrendering one hit.
- In 22 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.18, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .267 against him.
