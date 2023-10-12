Thursday's contest at Citizens Bank Park has the Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) matching up with the Atlanta Braves (104-58) at 8:07 PM ET (on October 12). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 win for the Phillies, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Braves will give the nod to Spencer Strider (20-5, 3.86 ERA) versus the Phillies and Ranger Suarez (4-6, 4.18 ERA).

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET

Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: TBS

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Phillies 5, Braves 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have a record of 1-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 149 times this season and won 97, or 65.1%, of those games.

Atlanta is 77-33 this season when entering a game favored by -150 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 60% chance to win.

Atlanta has scored the most runs (947) in baseball so far this year.

The Braves have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.14).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule