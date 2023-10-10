CUSA Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 7
The available options on the Week 7 college football slate include CUSA teams involved in three games. As you are building your betting ticket or choosing parlay options, our model suggests Florida International (-1) against UTEP is the best bet against the spread, while betting the total in the Liberty vs. Jacksonville State matchup carries the best value. Get even more stats and insights on those and other contests in the article below.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on all CUSA games with BetMGM!
Best Week 7 CUSA Spread Bets
Pick: Florida International -1 vs. UTEP
- Matchup: UTEP Miners at Florida International Panthers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida International by 5.7 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: October 11
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Liberty -6 vs. Jacksonville State
- Matchup: Liberty Flames at Jacksonville State Gamecocks
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Liberty by 8.3 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: October 10
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Louisiana Tech +3 vs. Middle Tennessee
- Matchup: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Middle Tennessee by 1.8 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: October 10
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Make your CUSA spread pick now through BetMGM.
Best Week 7 CUSA Total Bets
Under 56.5 - Liberty vs. Jacksonville State
- Matchup: Liberty Flames at Jacksonville State Gamecocks
- Projected Total: 50.7 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: October 10
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)
Over 44.5 - UTEP vs. Florida International
- Matchup: UTEP Miners at Florida International Panthers
- Projected Total: 48.4 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: October 11
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)
Under 54.5 - Louisiana Tech vs. Middle Tennessee
- Matchup: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
- Projected Total: 53.1 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: October 10
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.
Week 7 CUSA Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Liberty
|5-0 (3-0 CUSA)
|36.2 / 18.0
|490.4 / 314.0
|Jacksonville State
|5-1 (3-0 CUSA)
|30.5 / 17.5
|369.0 / 352.8
|Western Kentucky
|4-2 (2-0 CUSA)
|32.2 / 29.0
|390.0 / 460.2
|Louisiana Tech
|3-4 (2-1 CUSA)
|27.1 / 27.0
|379.3 / 384.4
|New Mexico State
|3-3 (1-1 CUSA)
|30.5 / 24.8
|436.7 / 385.8
|Middle Tennessee
|1-5 (0-2 CUSA)
|20.7 / 33.3
|395.0 / 395.2
|UTEP
|1-5 (0-2 CUSA)
|16.2 / 28.2
|345.8 / 384.8
|Sam Houston
|0-5 (0-2 CUSA)
|10.8 / 24.2
|241.0 / 378.8
|Florida International
|3-3 (0-3 CUSA)
|20.7 / 27.0
|330.2 / 445.8
Watch CUSA games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.