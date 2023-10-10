In a Week 7 slate that has a lot of competitive contests, fans from Virginia should tune in to see the Georgia Southern Eagles versus the James Madison Dukes.

College Football Games to Watch in Virginia on TV This Week

Liberty Flames at Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Tuesday, October 10

Tuesday, October 10 Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium

Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Liberty (-6.5)

Georgia Southern Eagles at James Madison Dukes

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: James Madison (-3.5)

VMI Keydets at Citadel Bulldogs

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Johnson Hagood Stadium

Johnson Hagood Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Hampton Pirates at Monmouth Hawks

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Kessler Stadium

Kessler Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

Richmond Spiders at Rhode Island Rams

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Meade Stadium

Meade Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Virginia Tech Hokies

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Lane Stadium

Lane Stadium TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Virginia Tech (-1.5)

Norfolk State Spartans at Tennessee State Tigers

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Hale Stadium

Hale Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

