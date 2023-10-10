Week 7 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Virginia
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
In a Week 7 slate that has a lot of competitive contests, fans from Virginia should tune in to see the Georgia Southern Eagles versus the James Madison Dukes.
College Football Games to Watch in Virginia on TV This Week
Liberty Flames at Jacksonville State Gamecocks
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Tuesday, October 10
- Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Liberty (-6.5)
Georgia Southern Eagles at James Madison Dukes
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: James Madison (-3.5)
VMI Keydets at Citadel Bulldogs
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Johnson Hagood Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Hampton Pirates at Monmouth Hawks
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Kessler Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
Richmond Spiders at Rhode Island Rams
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Meade Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Virginia Tech Hokies
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Lane Stadium
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Virginia Tech (-1.5)
Norfolk State Spartans at Tennessee State Tigers
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Hale Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
