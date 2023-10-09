The Atlanta Braves, including Ozzie Albies (.366 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, Monday at 6:07 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for NLDS Game 2 with the Phillies ahead 1-0.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, October 9, 2023

Monday, October 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:07 PM ET

6:07 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is hitting .280 with 30 doubles, five triples, 33 home runs and 46 walks.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 15th in the league in slugging.

Albies is batting .368 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In 105 of 149 games this season (70.5%) Albies has picked up a hit, and in 47 of those games he had more than one (31.5%).

In 20.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5% of his trips to the plate.

Albies has had an RBI in 60 games this season (40.3%), including 30 multi-RBI outings (20.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 13 contests.

In 52.3% of his games this season (78 of 149), he has scored, and in 17 of those games (11.4%) he has scored more than once.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 72 GP 76 .261 AVG .298 .317 OBP .353 .472 SLG .551 29 XBH 39 13 HR 20 47 RBI 62 53/23 K/BB 54/23 3 SB 10

Phillies Pitching Rankings