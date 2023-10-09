Michael Harris II -- batting .286 with six doubles and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the mound, on October 9 at 6:07 PM ET. The Phillies have a 1-0 series lead entering into Game 2 of the NLDS.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, October 9, 2023

Game Time: 6:07 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is batting .293 with 33 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 25 walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 10th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 62nd and he is 34th in slugging.

Harris II has gotten a hit in 96 of 139 games this year (69.1%), including 35 multi-hit games (25.2%).

In 16 games this season, he has hit a long ball (11.5%, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate).

Harris II has picked up an RBI in 39 games this year (28.1%), with two or more RBI in 14 of those contests (10.1%).

He has scored in 38.8% of his games this year (54 of 139), with two or more runs 16 times (11.5%).

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 74 .303 AVG .285 .337 OBP .325 .487 SLG .469 26 XBH 28 7 HR 11 28 RBI 29 45/9 K/BB 56/16 8 SB 12

Phillies Pitching Rankings