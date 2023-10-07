The Week 6 college football schedule includes five games featuring Big Ten teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.

Nebraska vs. Illinois

Week 6 Big Ten Results

Nebraska 20 Illinois 7

  • Pregame Favorite: Illinois (-3)
  • Pregame Total: 41.5

Nebraska Leaders

  • Passing: Heinrich Haarberg (12-for-24, 154 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Haarberg (18 ATT, 82 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Thomas Fidone II (6 TAR, 3 REC, 42 YDS)

Illinois Leaders

  • Passing: Luke Altmyer (29-for-47, 289 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Kaden Feagin (5 ATT, 15 YDS)
  • Receiving: Pat Bryant (5 TAR, 4 REC, 76 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

IllinoisNebraska
310Total Yards312
289Passing Yards154
21Rushing Yards158
2Turnovers3

Upcoming Week 6 Big Ten Games

Maryland Terrapins at No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 7
  • Venue: Ohio Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Ohio State (-19.5)

Howard Bison at Northwestern Wildcats

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 7
  • Venue: Ryan Field
  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: -

Purdue Boilermakers at Iowa Hawkeyes

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 7
  • Venue: Kinnick Stadium
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Favorite: Iowa (-2.5)

No. 2 Michigan Wolverines at Minnesota Golden Gophers

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 7
  • Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Michigan (-21.5)

