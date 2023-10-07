The No. 5 Florida State Seminoles (4-0) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Virginia Tech Hokies (2-3) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium in an ACC battle.

Florida State is putting up 424.8 yards per game on offense, which ranks 48th in the FBS. On defense, the Seminoles rank 99th, allowing 401.0 yards per contest. Virginia Tech is accumulating 348.8 total yards per game on offense this season (95th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 335.4 total yards per contest (41st-ranked).

Keep reading to see all the info on how to watch this game on ABC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Virginia Tech vs. Florida State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 6 Games

Virginia Tech vs. Florida State Key Statistics

Virginia Tech Florida State 348.8 (94th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 424.8 (103rd) 335.4 (49th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 401.0 (40th) 126.4 (101st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 147.8 (79th) 222.4 (86th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 277.0 (33rd) 6 (48th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (5th) 6 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (101st)

Virginia Tech Stats Leaders

Kyron Drones has thrown for 618 yards on 53-of-94 passing with four touchdowns and one interception this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 205 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Bhayshul Tuten has rushed for 301 yards on 71 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground. He's also added 12 catches, totaling 132 yards and two touchdowns in the passing game.

Da'Quan Felton paces his team with 209 receiving yards on 14 receptions with two touchdowns.

Jaylin Lane has 12 receptions (on 21 targets) for a total of 188 yards (37.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Dae'Quan Wright's 23 targets have resulted in 12 receptions for 157 yards.

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has thrown for 1,018 yards, completing 62% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also run for 94 yards (23.5 ypg) on 23 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Trey Benson, has carried the ball 42 times for 219 yards (54.8 per game), scoring four times. He's also caught six passes for 78 yards.

Johnny Wilson's team-high 303 yards as a receiver have come on 16 receptions (out of 32 targets).

Keon Coleman has reeled in 17 passes while averaging 64.0 yards per game and scoring six touchdowns.

Jaheim Bell's 10 receptions have turned into 151 yards and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Florida State or Virginia Tech gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.