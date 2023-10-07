Sun Belt foes meet when the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-4) host the Old Dominion Monarchs (2-3) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at M.M. Roberts Stadium. Southern Miss is favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is 57.5.

Southern Miss has the 90th-ranked scoring offense this season (25.8 points per game), and has been worse defensively, ranking third-worst with 39.0 points allowed per game. In terms of total yards, Old Dominion ranks 93rd in the FBS (352.8 total yards per game) and 87th on defense (389.8 total yards allowed per contest).

Old Dominion vs. Southern Miss Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium

M.M. Roberts Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Old Dominion Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Monarchs are gaining 359.0 yards per game (-42-worst in college football) and allowing 374.3 (98th), ranking them among the worst teams offensively.

The Monarchs are putting up 23.0 points per game in their past three games (-30-worst in college football), and conceding 25.7 per game (17th-worst).

Old Dominion is second-worst in the nation in passing yards per game during its past three games (218.7), and -40-worst in passing yards given up (238.0).

The Monarchs are gaining 140.3 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-5-worst in college football), and giving up 136.3 per game (106th).

Old Dominion Betting Records & Stats

Old Dominion has gone 3-1-0 ATS this year.

The Monarchs have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Old Dominion has hit the over in three of their four games with a set total (75%).

Old Dominion has been an underdog in four games this season and won one (25%) of those contests.

This season, Old Dominion has won one of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

Old Dominion Stats Leaders

Grant Wilson has racked up 644 yards (128.8 per game) while completing 51.9% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Kadarius Calloway is his team's leading rusher with 16 carries for 261 yards, or 52.2 per game. He's found the end zone three times on the ground, as well.

Keshawn Wicks has racked up 225 yards on 47 carries.

Kelby Williams has totaled 13 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 260 (52.0 yards per game). He's been targeted 25 times and has one touchdown.

Reymello Murphy has put up a 199-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught eight passes on 12 targets.

Javon Harvey's three grabs (on nine targets) have netted him 166 yards (33.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

Wayne Matthews III has racked up 1.5 sacks to pace the team, while also picking up 1.0 TFL and 43 tackles.

Old Dominion's leading tackler, Jason Henderson, has 73 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and 1.5 sacks this year.

Rasheed Reason leads the team with one interception, while also collecting 10 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one pass defended.

