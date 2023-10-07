The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-4) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Old Dominion Monarchs (2-3) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at M.M. Roberts Stadium in a Sun Belt showdown.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks third-worst in the FBS (39.0 points allowed per game), Southern Miss has played better on the other side of the ball, ranking 90th in the FBS by totaling 25.8 points per game. Old Dominion ranks 95th in the FBS with 24.8 points per game on offense, and it ranks 91st with 28.8 points allowed per game on defense.

We dig deep into all of the details you need before this matchup begins in this article, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Old Dominion vs. Southern Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium

Old Dominion vs. Southern Miss Key Statistics

Old Dominion Southern Miss 352.8 (93rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 372.0 (81st) 389.8 (86th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 387.2 (84th) 153.4 (69th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 148.6 (77th) 199.4 (99th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 223.4 (82nd) 13 (131st) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (48th) 7 (55th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (79th)

Old Dominion Stats Leaders

Grant Wilson has compiled 644 yards on 51.9% passing while tossing seven touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Kadarius Calloway is his team's leading rusher with 16 carries for 261 yards, or 52.2 per game. He's found the end zone three times on the ground, as well.

Keshawn Wicks has run for 225 yards across 47 attempts.

Kelby Williams has racked up 260 receiving yards on 13 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Reymello Murphy has eight receptions (on 12 targets) for a total of 199 yards (39.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Javon Harvey's nine targets have resulted in three catches for 166 yards and one touchdown.

Southern Miss Stats Leaders

Billy Wiles has thrown for 1,088 yards (217.6 ypg) to lead Southern Miss, completing 52.3% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season.

Frank Gore Jr. has carried the ball 74 times for a team-high 331 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner.

Rodrigues Clark has been handed the ball 43 times this year and racked up 317 yards (63.4 per game) with two touchdowns.

Latreal Jones' 301 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 33 times and has collected 21 catches and one touchdown.

Jakarius Caston has put together a 283-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 16 passes on 33 targets.

Tiaquelin Mims has racked up 14 grabs for 167 yards, an average of 33.4 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

