Ohio State vs. Maryland: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
The No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0) bring their second-ranked scoring defense versus the Maryland Terrapins (5-0) and the No. 15 scoring offense in the nation, on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The Buckeyes are heavily favored, by 19.5 points. The over/under is 57.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Ohio State vs. Maryland matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Ohio State vs. Maryland Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Columbus, Ohio
- Venue: Ohio Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Ohio State vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio State Moneyline
|Maryland Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio State (-19.5)
|57.5
|-1400
|+800
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Ohio State (-19.5)
|58.5
|-1400
|+800
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 6 Odds
Ohio State vs. Maryland Betting Trends
- Ohio State has won one game against the spread this season.
- The Buckeyes have covered the spread once when favored by 19.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- Maryland has compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread this year.
Ohio State & Maryland 2023 Futures Odds
|Ohio State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+700
|Bet $100 to win $700
|To Win the Big Ten
|+200
|Bet $100 to win $200
|Maryland
|To Win the National Champ.
|+35000
|Bet $100 to win $35000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+6600
|Bet $100 to win $6600
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.