The Campbell Fighting Camels should win their game versus the Hampton Pirates at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 7, according to our computer projection model. If you're wanting additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Hampton vs. Campbell Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Campbell (-8.6) 63.9 Campbell 36, Hampton 28

Hampton Betting Info (2022)

The Pirates covered five times in 10 games with a spread last season.

A total of five of Pirates games last season went over the point total.

Campbell Betting Info (2023)

The Fighting Camels is 1-0-0 against the spread this year.

In Fighting Camels one games with a set total, all have hit the over.

Pirates vs. Fighting Camels 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Hampton 31 27.5 23 31 31 14 Campbell 39.4 29.8 24 31 49.7 29

