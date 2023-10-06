Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wise County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Wise County, Virginia, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Virginia This Week
Wise County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Ridgeview High School at Union High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Big Stone Gap, VA
- Conference: Mountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rye Cove High School at Eastside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Coeburn, VA
- Conference: Cumberland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.