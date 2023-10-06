Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Scott County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Scott County, Virginia this week, we've got you covered here.
Scott County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Twin Springs High School at Castlewood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Castlewood, VA
- Conference: Cumberland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rye Cove High School at Eastside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Coeburn, VA
- Conference: Cumberland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
