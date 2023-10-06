Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Russell County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Russell County, Virginia this week, and info on how to watch these games is available below.
Russell County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Rural Retreat High School at Lebanon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Lebanon, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Twin Springs High School at Castlewood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Castlewood, VA
- Conference: Cumberland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
