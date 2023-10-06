In Richmond County, Virginia, there are interesting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Information on how to watch them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

  • Virginia Beach County
  • York County
  • James City County

    • Richmond County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Essex High School at Rappahannock High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Warsaw, VA
    • Conference: Northern Neck
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.