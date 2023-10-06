Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Portsmouth County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Portsmouth County, Virginia. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Portsmouth County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Manor High School at Maury High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Churchland High School at I. C. Norcom High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Portsmouth, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
